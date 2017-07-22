GAA Preview: Tom Hennessy on All-Ireland U-21 C Final

Donegal face Sligo in the All-Ireland U-21 C Final in Markievicz Park in Sligo this afternoon.

Donegal saw off fellow Ulster side Tyrone in the Semi-Final with a scoreline of 2-23 v 1-05, and Sligo had a great win over Leinster side Louth, defeating them by 43 points; 5-35 v 1-04.

Donegal are going for 3 All-Ireland C Titles in a row this afternoon, with 9 of the players from 3 years ago still on the panel.

Throw-in at Markievicz Park is at 4pm.

Donegal manager Tom Hennessy gave the latest from the Donegal Camp ahead of the Final in Sligo…