GAA Preview: Donegal v Galway

Donegal face Galway in Markievicz Park in Sligo on Saturday evening in their All-Ireland Qualifier.

Donegal come into the game off the back of 2 wins against Longford and Meath respectively, whereas Galway are still reeling from their shock loss to Roscommon in the Connacht Final.

Throw-in is at 7pm and you can listen to full match commentary on Highland Radio and online here at www.highlandradio.com.

Galway Bay commentator Ollie Turner looked ahead to Saturday’s game in Markievicz Park…

Former Donegal star forward Brendan Devenney joined Tom Comack to discuss the big game in Sligo…