Finn Harps will take on their North-West rivals Derry City on Monday night in Finn Park.

The last time the sides faced off in the Premier Division, Harps walked away with a 2-0 victory.

Coming into this game, Harps are 8th in the table, while Derry City sit in third position.

Finn Harps’ manager Ollie Horgan spoke to Diarmaid Doherty about his side’s upcoming game against the Candystripes…

Diarmaid Doherty also spoke with Harps’ goalkeeper Ciaran Gallagher to look ahead to Monday’s game…