Donegal win third U21 Hurling All-Ireland in a row

22 Jul 2017
by admin

Donegal have won their third All-Ireland Hurling U21 C Championship in a row following their win over Sligo in Markievicz Park on Saturday evening.

It was a 5 point win in the end following a game that saw Donegal lead for most of the game, but in the second half Sligo came back after being 5 points down at half-time.

The teams were level 18 minutes into the second half, but Donegal’s experience showed in the final 10 minutes where they outscored by 5 points to 0.

The final score in Markievicz Park was Donegal 1-14 v Sligo’s 0-12.

Oisin Kelly was in Sligo…

