Donegal lose to Galway in Round 4A of the All-Ireland Qualifiers

Donegal have lost out to Galway by 15 points in their All-Ireland Round 4A Qualifier in Markievicz Park in Sligo with a scoreline of 4-17 v 0-14.

It was a tight game for the first 15 minutes, which saw the sides trade scores, and Donegal led the game after 16 minutes 5 points to 4. Patrick McBrearty saw what he deemed to be a point given as a wide, and it was then that Johnny Heaney scored his, and Galway’s, first goal of the game.

It was a Liam Silke penalty that gave Galway their second goal of the game, and Mark Anthony McGinley received a black card in giving away the penalty. At half-time Galway were ahead 3-09 v 0-07 following Johnny Heaney’s second goal.

Donegal used all of their substitutions between the end of the first half and early in the second half, which came back to haunt them following 2 black cards to Murphy and McElhinney, which saw them play with 13 men for much of the second half. Patrick McBrearty had his penalty saved by the Galway goalkeeper on 58 minutes, would have brought Donegal back to within 8 points.

Galway pushed on and kept the pressure on in a lackluster second half from both sides following the first half’s excitement, and scored their fourth goal in injury time of the second half.

Galway now move onto the All-Ireland Quarter-Final against Kerry in Croke Park next Sunday.