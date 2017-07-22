logo



Co Monaghan Senator raised concerns about N2 day before fatal crash which claimed the lives of 3 Donegal women

22 Jul 2017
by News Highland

A Co Monaghan Senator has said that there is no time for talking and funding must be allocated for works on the N2 in Co Louth following a fatal road traffic collision in which three Donegal women lost their lives.

Yesterday, 69 year old Margret McGonigle of Castlereagh Bruckless, her daughter Mairead Mundy of Ballyloughan Bruckless and Rachel Battles also of Ballyloughan Bruckless both in their 30s, died following the three vehicle collision between Ardee and Aclint Bridge.

During a commencement debate with Minister Shane Ross in the Seanad on Thursday, Senator Robbie Gallagher, voiced his concerns after figures revealed that 14 people have lost their lives on this stretch of road since 2008.

He says in wake of the latest tragedy, it is now time for the Government to take it seriously and allocate adequate funding to address the issue:

More News

Almost €500 million debt owed in overpaid benefits

0
The amount of debt owed in overpaid benefits has reached nearly €500 million, according to a new government report. The Department of Social Protection’s most recent figures [...]
22 Jul 2017

Members of Defence Forces who died in service to be remembered at ceremony in Dublin today

0
Members of the Defence Forces who died serving the State will be remembered at a ceremonial ‘Changing of the Guard’ later. The event at the National Memorial in Merrion[...]
22 Jul 2017

Co Monaghan Senator raised concerns about N2 day before fatal crash which claimed the lives of 3 Donegal women

0
A Co Monaghan Senator has said that there is no time for talking and funding must be allocated for works on the N2 in Co Louth following a fatal road traffic collision in which thr[...]
22 Jul 2017

Parliamentary Under Secretary of State for Northern Ireland visits Strabane amid ongoing Brexit negotiations

0
MP Chloe Smith this week travelled to Strabane to meet with some businesses in the area amid ongoing Brexit negotiations. The Parliamentary Under Secretary of State for Northern Ir[...]
22 Jul 2017

March for Tony Taylor taking place tomorrow in Derry

0
Foyle MLA, Raymond McCartney is calling on people to attend tomorrows march in Derry for Tony Taylor. There have been claims that Mr.Taylor was returned to Maghaberry Prison withou[...]
22 Jul 2017

Emergency services attending crash outside Letterkenny

0
Emergency services are currently attending the scene of a crash just outside Letterkenny. The crash happened earlier this afternoon in the town land of Knockbrack. Gardai say that [...]
21 Jul 2017

Now On-Air

Open Streaming Player (Pop-out)


Archives

Contact Us

Highland Radio
Pine Hill
Letterkenny
Co. Donegal
Ireland

Email: enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344


Copyright © Highland Radio - All rights reserved
Share with your friends










Submit
Share with your friends










Submit
Share with your friends










Submit
Share with your friends










Submit
Share with your friends










Submit
Share with your friends










Submit
Share with your friends










Submit
Share with your friends










Submit