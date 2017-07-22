Co Monaghan Senator raised concerns about N2 day before fatal crash which claimed the lives of 3 Donegal women

A Co Monaghan Senator has said that there is no time for talking and funding must be allocated for works on the N2 in Co Louth following a fatal road traffic collision in which three Donegal women lost their lives.

Yesterday, 69 year old Margret McGonigle of Castlereagh Bruckless, her daughter Mairead Mundy of Ballyloughan Bruckless and Rachel Battles also of Ballyloughan Bruckless both in their 30s, died following the three vehicle collision between Ardee and Aclint Bridge.

During a commencement debate with Minister Shane Ross in the Seanad on Thursday, Senator Robbie Gallagher, voiced his concerns after figures revealed that 14 people have lost their lives on this stretch of road since 2008.

He says in wake of the latest tragedy, it is now time for the Government to take it seriously and allocate adequate funding to address the issue: