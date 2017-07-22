2 Finn Harps’ matches rescheduled

The FAI has confirmed dates for the rescheduling of two fixtures for Finn Harps league games. The Cork City will now be played at Finn Park on Monday, August 21st with a kick-off at 8pm. The match had originally been fixed for tonight Friday, July 21st.

In the second date change Limerick will now host Harps on Friday, September 1st with kick-off at 7.45pm having been originally scheduled for Saturday, September 2nd.

FAI Cup Draw

Finn Harps have been drawn at home in the First Round of the FAI Senior Cup to Bohemians. The game will take place on the week ending the 13th of August.