logo



Use of drone technology on Donegal beaches could save lives – Crawford

21 Jul 2017
by News Highland

Calls have been made on the Council to consider the use of drone technology to assist with life guarding operations on Donegal beaches.

The move would allow lifeguards to deploy drones on a first response basis to monitor those who may get into difficulty in the water.

The call comes following a successful similar such venture undertaken by Clare County Council.

Cllr. Gerry Crawford believes with the number of vast beaches in the county, drones would act as a great asset to lifeguards and ultimately save lives:

More News

Use of drone technology on Donegal beaches could save lives – Crawford

0
Calls have been made on the Council to consider the use of drone technology to assist with life guarding operations on Donegal beaches. The move would allow lifeguards to deploy dr[...]
21 Jul 2017

Priest speaks of community resilience as three Donegal women die in Louth crash

0
Gardai in County Louth say it will be at least late this evening before the N2 reopens between Ardee and Aclint Bridge following this morning’s three vehicle road tragedy in [...]
21 Jul 2017

Cross border investigation underway following attempted aggravated burglary

0
  A cross border investigation is underway following an attempted aggravated burglary at a residential property in the Glenabbey Street area of Derry in the early hours of thi[...]
21 Jul 2017

Council asked to provide breakdown of revenue from fire call outs

0
  Donegal County Council is being asked to provide an annual breakdown of the revenue brought in by fire call outs in the county over the last ten years. There’s been a [...]
21 Jul 2017

Improvement works to be carried out at three Donegal schools

0
The Government has announced that improvement works are to be carried out at three schools in Donegal. Minister Joe McHugh was informed of the details by the Education Minister tod[...]
21 Jul 2017

North Inishowen councillor calls for coastal erosion study to be fast tracked

0
A Donegal councillor is calling for a study into coastal erosion in North Inishowen to be speeded up in light of Ballyliffin being awarded the Irish Open next year. Last year, the [...]
21 Jul 2017

Now On-Air

Open Streaming Player (Pop-out)


Archives

Contact Us

Highland Radio
Pine Hill
Letterkenny
Co. Donegal
Ireland

Email: enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344


Copyright © Highland Radio - All rights reserved
Share with your friends










Submit
Share with your friends










Submit
Share with your friends










Submit
Share with your friends










Submit
Share with your friends










Submit
Share with your friends










Submit
Share with your friends










Submit
Share with your friends










Submit