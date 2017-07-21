Use of drone technology on Donegal beaches could save lives – Crawford

Calls have been made on the Council to consider the use of drone technology to assist with life guarding operations on Donegal beaches.

The move would allow lifeguards to deploy drones on a first response basis to monitor those who may get into difficulty in the water.

The call comes following a successful similar such venture undertaken by Clare County Council.

Cllr. Gerry Crawford believes with the number of vast beaches in the county, drones would act as a great asset to lifeguards and ultimately save lives: