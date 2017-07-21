Update – Women killed in N2 crash were from Donegal

The three women who lost their lives in a collision on the N2 in County Louth were from Donegal.

Gardaí say the three vehicle collision occurred south of Aclint Bridge, Ardee, just before 1 o’clock this morning.

The three women to lose their lives were a 39 year old driver and two female passengers aged 69 and 37. Their names have not been released, but it’s believed they were from South Donegal. Two men were seriously injured, and have been removed to Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital, Drogheda.

The N2 is closed between Ardee and Aclint Bridge to facilitate an examination by Garda Forensic Collision Investigators and will remain closed for the day. Diversions are in place.

Gardai are appealing for witnesses.