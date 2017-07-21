Three Donegal women who died in Co Louth crash named

The three Donegal women who died following a road traffic crash in County Louth have been named as Margret McGonigle of Castlereagh Bruckless who was 69, her daughter Mairead Munday of Ballyloughan Bruckless and Rachel Battles also of Ballyloughan Bruckless both in their 30s.

Gardai in County Louth say it will be at least late this evening before the N2 reopens between Ardee and Aclint Bridge following this morning’s three vehicle road tragedy.

Two men have been taken to Hospital in Drogheda with serious injuries after the accident.

Louth based Superintendent Fergus Treanor is appealing for anyone with information to contact them.

He’s also urged people travelling between Donegal and Dublin in both directions to be aware of the diversions and allow extra time for journeys.