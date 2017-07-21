Priest speaks of community resilience as three Donegal women die in Louth crash

Gardai in County Louth say it will be at least late this evening before the N2 reopens between Ardee and Aclint Bridge following this morning’s three vehicle road tragedy in which three women from Donegal lost their lives.

The three women who were killed were all travelling together, they were a 39 year old who was driving, and two passengers aged 37 and 69.

Two men have been taken to Hospital in Drogheda with serious injuries after the accident.

Louth based Superintendent Fergus Treanor is appealing for anyone with information to contact them.

He’s also urged people travelling between Donegal and Dublin in both directions to be aware of the diversions and allow extra time for journeys.

He says it’s not yet known when the N2 will reopen………….

Two of the women were from Bruckless, where Fr James Sweeney is the Parish Priest.

He says there is a level of support and resilience in the community which will be vital in the days ahead…………..