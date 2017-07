A Donegal councillor is calling for a study into coastal erosion in North Inishowen to be speeded up in light of Ballyliffin being awarded the Irish Open next year.

Last year, the Office of Public Works granted 76,000 euro for a Coastal Erosion Study at Lagg and Ballyliffin beaches, after concerns were raised about a number of areas, including part of Ballyliffin Golf Club.

Now, Cllr Martin Mc Dermott says the study should be fasttracked to allow necessary work be identified and completed……..