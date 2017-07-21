Match night information for Monday’s North West Derby – Finn Harps v Derry City

Supporters are advised to buy tickets in advance from below outlets to avoid queuing, tickets for HOME SUPPORTERS are available at the following outlets from Tuesday 9th August:

Michael Murphy Sports, Letterkenny,

Balor Theatre, Ballybofey,

Barrett’s Bar, Ballybofey,

Kernans, Newtown,

The Coachhouse, Donegal Town,

McCauley’s Restaurant, Lifford,

Macs Newsagents, Buncrana.

Tickets will be on sale for home supporters on match night at Barca Bar on Navenny Street and also at Chestnut Road (Aldi side) but due to the large crowd expected it is advised to buy your tickets as soon as possible.

Supporters wishing to access limited seating area will need to purchase regular ticket and then pay additional €3 inside the ground. We would advise supporters looking to watch match from seated area should arrive early as limited number will be available on a first come, first served basis.

Supporters are requested to arrive early to avoid congestion near kick off time. We appreciate your co-operation and patience with stop and search stewards at gate.

Traffic Arrangements Around Finn Park

No parking in the immediate vicinity of the stadium.

Chestnut Road will be closed to all traffic from Mc Elhinney’s car-park to the junction with Navenny Street.

There will be no parking permitted along the Trusk Road.

No Traffic will be able to access Navenny Street (adjacent to Finn Park) via Navenny Street or Trusk Road. Barriers will be in place at Barca Bar and junction opposite the Igloo on the Trusk Road (only local business staff and homeowners will be allowed access).

Vehicles must adhere to Garda parking directions. Any vehicle found parked on a footpath, on double yellow lines, parked in a manner that is obstructing other vehicles and houses or in between Garda ‘No Parking’ cones will be liable to be towed away and a fee imposed.

Those attending the game are asked to use car-parks situated close to the ground:

Town car park at McElhinney’s

Car park behind Heeney’s Pub

Navenny car park

Supervalu car park

Road Closures will come into effect at 18:00pm and will remain until 20.30pm. They will be closed again at 21.30pm until 22.30pm.

Away Fans

We look forward to welcoming Derry City supporters to Finn Park. Tickets for away supporters will be on sale from Derry City FC only.Away fans are requested to enter ground via Chestnut Road (Aldi side). We appreciate your co-operation and patience with stop and search stewards at gate. Away fans will have the gantry side of the ground while stand and Town End terrace are reserved for home supporters.

Coaches and cars for away supporters are asked to park in McElhinney’s or at the church in Stranorlar (on right immediately before bridge).