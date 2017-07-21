Kevin Walsh wants Galway to right the wrongs of Connacht Final

Donegal and Galway will face off once again in the All Ireland Qualifiers this weekend.

They meet at the same stage in 2015 with Donegal running out ten point winners.

In that short time both counties have seen significant change to their starting sides.

On the injury front for the Tribesmen, Sean Armstrong has returned to training after a back problem and may feature at Markievicz Park in Sligo.

The Galway team is expected to be named on Saturday morning.

Galway had aspirations of winning the Connacht title but that didn’t work out as Roscommon took a surprise win two weeks ago.

Speaking to Kevin Dwyer of Galway Bay FM, Manager Kevin Walsh wants his side to right the wrongs from the Connacht Final…