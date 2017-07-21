Improvement works to be carried out at three Donegal schools

The Government has announced that improvement works are to be carried out at three schools in Donegal.

Minister Joe McHugh was informed of the details by the Education Minister today.

The schools – in Doochary, Fintra and Killybegs and Arranmore – will be informed about details of the improvement works shortly.

Scoil Naisiunta Fhionntra is receiving funding towards roof works.

Meanwhile funding is also being released for Special Needs Projects at Scoil Naisiunta Dubh Choradh in Doochary and Niall Mór National School in Killybegs.

No details are given of the amount of funding approved by the School Building Unit, as the publication of the amount of grant aid sanctioned could prejudice the tendering process for an individual project.

The School Building Unit will issue detailed letters on the relevant projects directly to the school authorities and these letters will inform the school authorities of the amount of grant aid sanctioned by the Department.