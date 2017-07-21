FAI Cup Draw – Finn Harps v Bohemians & Dundalk v Derry City

The draw for the first round of the FAI Senior Cup sees Finn Harps play at home and Derry City will be on the road to face a former manager.

In this mornings draw, Harps were pulled out of the bowl against Bohemians with the game to be played in Balltbofey.

It’s a tie Harps will not fear having beat Bohs 2-1 in recent weeks.

Derry City will face Dundalk in the opening round. Stephen Keny’s side will have home advantage at Oriel Park.

The only other all Premier Division tie is Bray Wanderers hosting holders Cork City .

The first round will be played on the weekend Friday 11th August.

The draw in full…

Waterford v Shelbourne

Bluebell United v Sherrif YC

Cobh Ramblers v Limerick

Longford Town v Sligo Rovers

Bray Wanderers v Cork City

Dundalk v Derry City

Portmarnock v St Pat’s

Wexford v Crumlin United

Finn Harps v Bohemians

Cabinteely v UCD

Shamrock Rovers v Glenville

Cobh Wanderers v Killarney Celtic

Bangor Celtic v Everton

Ballincollig v Athlone Town

Evergreen v Drogheda United

Killester United v Galway United