FAI Cup Draw – Finn Harps v Bohemians & Dundalk v Derry City

21 Jul 2017
by admin

The draw for the first round of the FAI Senior Cup sees Finn Harps play at home and Derry City will be on the road to face a former manager.

In this mornings draw, Harps were pulled out of the bowl against Bohemians with the game to be played in Balltbofey.

It’s a tie Harps will not fear having beat Bohs 2-1 in recent weeks.

Derry City will face Dundalk in the opening round. Stephen Keny’s side will have home advantage at Oriel Park.

The only other all Premier Division tie is Bray Wanderers hosting holders Cork City .

The first round will be played on the weekend Friday 11th August.

The draw in full…

Waterford v Shelbourne
Bluebell United v Sherrif YC
Cobh Ramblers v Limerick
Longford Town v Sligo Rovers
Bray Wanderers v Cork City
Dundalk v Derry City
Portmarnock v St Pat’s
Wexford v Crumlin United
Finn Harps v Bohemians
Cabinteely v UCD
Shamrock Rovers v Glenville
Cobh Wanderers v Killarney Celtic
Bangor Celtic v Everton
Ballincollig v Athlone Town
Evergreen v Drogheda United
Killester United v Galway United

