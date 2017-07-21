logo



Donegal v Sligo Car parking arrangements

21 Jul 2017
by admin

All Ireland U21 C Hurling Final Sligo v Donegal 4pm
All Ireland Football Qualifier Round 4A Donegal v Galway 7pm

Markievicz Park will host two games this Saturday 22nd July. Throw in times of 4pm and 7pm. All Supporters and Patrons are urged to plan their journey and to arrive early, in order to avoid traffic congestion and delays. An Garda Síochána will be policing traffic and parking violations. The GAA are requesting, through clubs and media, that all Patrons arrive early, to park in the designated Car Parks and to park legally and responsibly at all times. Patrons should not leave any valuables in their vehicles.
Designated Car Parks are located at the following Locations:
From the North (Donegal traffic)
Summerhill College-Access via Junction J4 on N4 Inner relief Road
Pensions Offices Car Park-Access via Junction J3 (Caltragh) on N4
Londis Car Park-Access via Cleveragh Road off Pearse Road
Sligo Race Course-Access via Cleveragh Road and Cemetery Road
From the South (Galway Traffic)
Clifford Electrical Car Park-Access via Junction S2 on N4
Limited Car parking on Pearse Road on approach to Markievicz Park
Mullens Field-Access via Cairns Road off Pearse Road
All Car Parks will be sign posted and Stewards will be on duty to assist Patrons

More Sport

Donegal v Sligo Car parking arrangements

0
All Ireland U21 C Hurling Final Sligo v Donegal 4pm All Ireland Football Qualifier Round 4A Donegal v Galway 7pm Markievicz Park will host two games this Saturday 22nd July. Throw [...]
21 Jul 2017

Captain Michael Murphy on Donegal’s positive preparations for Galway

0
Donegal look to make the All Ireland series quarter finals for the seventh year in a row this weekend. They play Galway on Saturday at Markievicz Park in Sligo knowing a victory wi[...]
21 Jul 2017

Kevin Walsh wants Galway to right the wrongs of Connacht Final

0
Donegal and Galway will face off once again in the All Ireland Qualifiers this weekend. They meet at the same stage in 2015 with Donegal running out ten point winners. In that shor[...]
21 Jul 2017

Rory Gallagher says Donegal will have to improve again to get over Galway

0
Donegal head into the  last of the qualifiers this Saturday in Sligo with the carrot of All Ireland Quarter Final place up for grabs. Beaten Connacht finalists Galway are the lates[...]
21 Jul 2017

McIlroy pleased to be under par at Open halfway

0
Rory McIlroy hauled himself back into contention at the Open Championship with a 2 under par second round 68 that leaves him one underoverall for the tournament. Following his five[...]
21 Jul 2017

Crossan and Boyle fail to make it out of heats at Europeans in Italy

0
Finn Valley’s Arlene Crossan and Janine Boyle missed out in their heats at this weeks European U20 Championships in Grosseto, Italy. Today, Crossan ran 63.22 in the 400m hurd[...]
21 Jul 2017

Now On-Air

Open Streaming Player (Pop-out)


Archives

Contact Us

Highland Radio
Pine Hill
Letterkenny
Co. Donegal
Ireland

Email: enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344


Copyright © Highland Radio - All rights reserved
Share with your friends










Submit
Share with your friends










Submit
Share with your friends










Submit
Share with your friends










Submit
Share with your friends










Submit
Share with your friends










Submit
Share with your friends










Submit
Share with your friends










Submit