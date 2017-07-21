Donegal v Sligo Car parking arrangements

All Ireland U21 C Hurling Final Sligo v Donegal 4pm

All Ireland Football Qualifier Round 4A Donegal v Galway 7pm

Markievicz Park will host two games this Saturday 22nd July. Throw in times of 4pm and 7pm. All Supporters and Patrons are urged to plan their journey and to arrive early, in order to avoid traffic congestion and delays. An Garda Síochána will be policing traffic and parking violations. The GAA are requesting, through clubs and media, that all Patrons arrive early, to park in the designated Car Parks and to park legally and responsibly at all times. Patrons should not leave any valuables in their vehicles.

Designated Car Parks are located at the following Locations:

From the North (Donegal traffic)

Summerhill College-Access via Junction J4 on N4 Inner relief Road

Pensions Offices Car Park-Access via Junction J3 (Caltragh) on N4

Londis Car Park-Access via Cleveragh Road off Pearse Road

Sligo Race Course-Access via Cleveragh Road and Cemetery Road

From the South (Galway Traffic)

Clifford Electrical Car Park-Access via Junction S2 on N4

Limited Car parking on Pearse Road on approach to Markievicz Park

Mullens Field-Access via Cairns Road off Pearse Road

All Car Parks will be sign posted and Stewards will be on duty to assist Patrons