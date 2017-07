Finn Valley’s Arlene Crossan and Janine Boyle missed out in their heats at this weeks European U20 Championships in Grosseto, Italy.

Today, Crossan ran 63.22 in the 400m hurdles while on Thursday Boyle ran the 100m in 12.18.

Unfortunately both times were not good enough to progress.

Crossan will be back on the track on Sunday for the 4x400m and her clubmate Shane Irwin runs the 4x100m.