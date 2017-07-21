logo



Cross border investigation underway following attempted aggravated burglary

21 Jul 2017
by News Highland

 

A cross border investigation is underway following an attempted aggravated burglary at a residential property in the Glenabbey Street area of Derry in the early hours of this morning.

Three masked males attempted to force entry to the property at approximately 12.30am.

It is believed one of the males had a suspected firearm.

No entry was gained to the house, and it is believed the males fled the property in an old type, silver coloured VW Golf in the direction of Donegal.

A man and woman in the house at the time of the incident were physically uninjured, however, they were left badly shaken.

The first man, believed to be approximately 6 ft tall, is described as being of a large build and was wearing combat-style trousers.

The second man is described as having a stocky build. He was wearing a tracksuit-type top, without a hood, with writing on it. The third man is described as being of a stocky build and was wearing dark clothing.

Detectives are appealing for anyone with any information that can assist with the investigation to contact Detectives at Strand Road Criminal Investigation Branch by calling the non-emergency number, 101.

Information can also be given anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”

