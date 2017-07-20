logo



Two people arrested after Gardai search house in Letterkenny

20 Jul 2017
by News Highland

Two people have been arrested after a planned raid on a premise in Letterkenny overnight.

It’s understood that a substantial amount of drugs were uncovered during the raid.

The search was conducted by Letterkenny Gardai yesterday evening at a house in the Glenoughty Close area of the town.

Gardai say that 7 and a half thousand euro worth of cannabis herb was uncovered during the raid.

A man and a woman were arrested at the scene and taken to Letterkenny Gardai Station for questioning.

The two are to appear at Letterkenny District court later this morning charged with various drug offenses.

