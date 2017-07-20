Two appear in court following raid at Letterkenny property

Two people have appeared in court after a substantial amount of drugs were uncovered during planned raid at a house in Letterkenny.

The search was conducted by local Gardai at a property in the Glenoughty Close area of the town last night.

Gardai estimate that over 7 and half thousand euro worth of cannabis herb was discovered at the property.

Shane Valentine and Victoria Campbell both with an address at Glenoughty Close, Letterkenny appeared before Letterkenny District court today charged with various drug offences.

Bail conditions – including signing on at Letterkenny Garda Station and a curfew were also imposed.

Both were granted bail to appear before the court again in October.