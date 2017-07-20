logo



Rory Gallagher says Donegal will have to improve again to get over Galway

20 Jul 2017
by admin

Donegal head into the  last of the qualifiers this Saturday in Sligo with the carrot of All Ireland Quarter Final place up for grabs.

Beaten Connacht finalists Galway are the latest hurdle for Donegal at Markievicz Park.

Donegal reached Round 4 with wins over Longford and Meath while the Tribesmen come to the qualifiers hurting from a disappointing lose to Roscommon, thats something Donegal Manager Rory Gallagher feels makes them dangerous opposition.

Speaking with Oisin Kelly ahead of the game the Donegal boss says his team will have to improve again on Saturday to make the Quarter Finals of the All Ireland series…

Donegal v Galway in the All Ireland Qualifiers this Saturday will be LIVE  from Markievicz Park, Sligo on Highland from 6.45pm in association with Brian McCormick Sports and Leisure, Letterkenny.

Rory Gallagher says Donegal will have to improve again to get over Galway

