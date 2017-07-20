Phototherapy should be introduced at LUH – Mc Conalogue

A Donegal Deputy says the HSE and Saolta should introduce a Phototherapy service at Letterkenny University Hospital to facilitate people in Donegal who are being treated for psoriasis.

Deputy Charlie Mc Conalogue was speaking as he reiterated his call for the reinstatement of dermatology clinics at the hospital.

The outreach clinic was temporarily suspended in 2015 with patients currently travelling to Sligo to attended a clinic. However, Deputy Charlie McConalogue says the appointment of second consultant dermatologist at Sligo University Hospital which should allow clinics to resume locally in Letterkenny.

Deputy McConalogue says the time is also right for Phototherapy to be introduced……..