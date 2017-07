There have been calls for more campsites to be established along the South Donegal coast.

Liam O’Cuinneagáin of Oideas Gael and the Glencolmcille Parish Council is calling on Donegal County Council to take a pro-active lead in promoting tourism by providing campsites .

Mr O’Cuinneagáin wants the council to provide facilities allowing people can connect to electricity, water and sewerage systems………