GAA Programme – 19/07/19

20 Jul 2017
by admin

The GAA Programme in association with Michael Murphy Sports and Leisure, is broadcast every Wednesday from 8.30pm – 9pm.

On this week’s programme, former Donegal manager Brian McEniff joins Tom Comack to reflect on last Sunday’s Ulster final and what it was like to being honoured with the 1992 All-Ireland Donegal footballers at last Sunday’s Ulster final,  he also gives his verdict on Sunday’s final meeting of Tyrone and Down and what he makes of Tyrone and whether he thinks the Red Hands are genuine All-Ireland contenders.

Also, Seamus O’Domhnaill, Donegal’s Central Council of the GAA representative joins Tom to outline details of the GAA’S latest initiative called ‘One Club’ to bring Ladies Gaelic Football and the Camogie Association under the one umbrella.

And Pat McEntee, chairman of Tyrone Club Fintona Pearses, outlines details of a unique Golf Classic the club are running in conjunction with the Michaela Foundation in the autumn…

 

