Donegal County Childcare has welcomed yesterday’s announcement of extra funding for childcare services in the county.

18 early childhood services in Donegal will share €300,000, which will be used to increase childcare provision, carry out maintainance and general improvements and develop natural outdoor play spaces.

Avril McMonagle, Manager of Donegal County Childcare is hopeful with the extra funding improvements works can be carried out over the summer months……..