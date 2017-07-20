Doherty welcomes Minister’s vow to begin implementing Mica recommendations

A Donegal County Councillor has given a cautious welcome to the Housing Minister’s commitment to progress to the next stage of the MICA resolution process.

Yesterday Minister Damien English was in Donegal to meet with the MICA Action Group, local elected representatives and homeowners affected by the defective block issue. He committed himself to implementing recommendations 1 and 2 of the Expert Panel’s Report.

Councillor Albert Doherty says he agrees with the Minister’s plan, but is stressing the importance of meeting deadlines………..