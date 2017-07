There’s an unfamiliar look to the final line-up of the Bord Gais Energy Under-21 Championship.

Derry will face Down, after the Oak Leaf County caused a massive upset in last night’s semi finals.

Derry beat Antrim – provincial champions for the past 8 years – 2-11 to 3-6 at Owenbeg.

Down had far more leg-room in their semi final victory, trouncing Armagh 8-19 to 1-15.