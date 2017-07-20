Coronor calls for improved safety signage at Tullan Strand following 2016 drowning

The Donegal County Coroner has said that he will be contacting the council to ask them to review the safety and signage at Tullan Strand, Bundoran following the inquest into the death of a soldier at the beach.

The journal.ie reports that Dr Denis McCauley made his remarks at the inquest into the death of 27-year-old Corporal Gavin Carey, from Mullingar, Co Westmeath, who drowned at the beach in August last year.

The inquest comes after a group of young footballers got into difficulty at the same area last weekend.

Corporal Gavin Carey was one of five soldiers who got into difficulty when they went for a swim at Tullan Strand on August 23rd last year after a training course at Finner Camp.

Corporal Carey’s body was recovered 5 days later after a massive search

Dr Denis McCauley said that he will be contacting Donegal County Council seeking a full safety review, particularly in terms of signage at approaches to the beach.

Dr McCauley said the beach is known to locals to be dangerous and is used mostly by surfers, but visitors are not aware that there is a risk involved.

A Garga Sergeant told the inquest there is a hidden undercurrent that makes it impossible for people to get to shore, pushing them out to sea instead.

Asked about warnings, the sergeant said there was one sign in the car park which was quite faded and in need of upgrading.

The sergeant told the inquest that a similar incident occurred only last week when a football team visiting from Fermanagh were training on the beach, and were rescued by local surf instructors.