Brogan warns of major traffic disruption as a result of Irish Water’s Letterkenny plans

A Donegal County Councillor is warning that Irish Waters latest plans will cause even more traffic disruption in Letterkenny.

It’s understood that the utility has decided to extend the Letterkenny supply from the Eddie Fullerton Dam in Inishowen by laying the necessary piping via the dual-carriageway outside Letterkenny and on to Carnamuggagh at the Mountain Top.

The plans were outlined to local representatives at a recent meeting.

Cllr. Ciaran Brogan has described the plans as bizzare and would only add to the traffic chaos in Letterkenny.

He’s also questioning why Irish Water has decided to use the Eddie Fullerton Dam, when the plan had been to augment Letterkenny’s supply from Lough Mourne…………..