Another sighting of a giant harmful jellyfish off the Donegal coast has sparked major concern.

The Lion’s Mane jellyfish was spotted from a small boat of the North West coast in recent days while another one was discovered on a beach in West Donegal earlier this month.

The jellyfish has been known to sting severely and is usually rare in Irish Waters.

Cllr. John Seamus O’Fearraigh is warning both locals and tourists to be extra vigilant: