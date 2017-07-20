85 dogs euthanized in Donegal in 2016

Figures released show that 85 dogs were euthanized in Donegal last year. – 99 less that in 2015.

Figures from the Department of the Environment show that 288 strays entered the dog pound in Donegal last year, 260 dogs were surrendered while none were seized.

Of those in the pound, 72 were reclaimed, 55 were re-homed, while 335 were transferred to dog welfare groups.

18 greyhounds were be put to sleep in Donegal in 2016 compared to 26 in 2015.

Across the country, over 15 hundred dogs were put down at the country’s animal pounds last year.

The total represents a 16 per cent drop on the previous year.

Dogs Trust Ireland has welcomed the reduction but says it still represents four dogs being put to sleep every day.

The welfare group’s also concerned about the large number of greyhounds being surrendered to pounds by owners when they’re no longer able to race.