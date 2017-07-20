62% of Donegal households have broadband – Census 2016

62% of households in Donegal have broadband connections, according to figures published today by the CSO.

Just over 58,300 households were registered in the county.

Of the 58,305 households registered in Donegal during Census 2016, the majority, 25,875, were based in owner occupied premises without a mortgage, while 16,335 were based in owner occupied premises with mortgages.

Almost 7,400 were rented from private landlords, while just over 5,100 were rented from Donegal County Council.

The majority of the households, 18,766 were made up of husband, wife and children, while there were 15,604 single person households in the county.

62% of those households, 36,127, have broadband, while just under 6,000 access the internet by another means.