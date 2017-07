A special wind turbine noise seminar is taking place in Donegal this week.

It’s hoped that during the meeting, wind groups from North and South can co-ordinate and discuss issues in a bid to move forward with their campaign.

The seminar is taking place in Jackson’s Hotel, Ballybofey tomorrow at 8.30pm and will be hosted by Finn Valley Wind Action Group.

Their Spokesperson is Marie Scanlon has been outlining what will be on the agenda and says it’s important for people to attend: