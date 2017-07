Questions are being asked over the delay in progressing work on a key bridge on Arranmore Island.

The bridge at Baile Ard has suffered structural damage over the years with serious safety concerns being raised by residents in the area.

It’s understood that the Council has been asked to carry out the repair work but so far it has not been addressed.

Cllr. Micheal Cholm Mac Giolla Easbuig says the bridge is in need of immediate attention and is calling on the releveant bodies to act quickly: