Post Masters protest in Dublin as contract talks break down

An Post has been warned the country’s post office network could face collapse.

The warning comes from the Irish Post Masters’ Union after its talks with the company on a new contract broke down.

The Union is calling for a better deal from the company, including the right to offer more services.

Post Masters are holding a protest outside the Department of Communications this afternoon, but they didn’t receive a warm welcome.

