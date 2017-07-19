MICA Action Group welcomes commitments made by Housing Minister to progress to next stage of MICA resolution

The Housing Minister has today committed to progress to the next stage of the MICA resolution.

While not able to commit to a redress scheme Minister Damien English has confirmed that recommendations 1 and 2 of the expert panels report will be implemented before the end of the year.

During the meeting with the MICA Action Group, elected representatives and homeowners affected by the defective block issue Minister English confirmed homeowners will not be liable for the cost of implementing recommendations.

Eileen Doherty from MICA Action Group says it was a positive meeting and welcomed a number of commitments made by the Minister: