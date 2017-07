Ireland’s ban on selling alcohol on Good Friday is set to be abolished in time for next Easter.

It’s after the Seanad today unanimously passed a bill which would totally remove the current ban on Good Friday alcohol sales.

The bill passed only after the Government made amendments to ensure the ban would be scrapped for all pubs, and not just hotels.

Independent senator Billy Lawless sponsored the bill – he says fixing flaws like that is exactly how the Seanad is supposed to work: