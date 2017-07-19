logo



Childcare services in Donegal to receive over €300,000 in extra funding

19 Jul 2017
by News Highland

It’s been confirmed that childcare services in Donegal are to receive more than €300,000 in extra funding.

The money will be used to provide new childcare places, maintenance and building work as well as outdoor play areas and is available for immediate draw-down by providers here in Donegal.

It’s also been revealed that there are three new strands of extra funding with money being given across different childcare settings and sectors.

Government Chief Whip Minister Joe McHugh has welcomed the funding which he says will benefit children, families and providers.

From September universal support will be available for all children aged 3 and under with extra funding also included for families who are in most need.

The funding further includes support for families based on income and for parents who choose not to enter employment, education or training due to affordable childcare fees.

Minister McHugh has encouraged parents to study the increased supports available under the Early Years Programme which will contribute to the development of an infrastructure believed to meet a radical new approach to subsidising childcare.

 

 

