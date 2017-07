The Chair of the Commission on the Future of Policing in Ireland says it’s not her job to assess the position of the Garda Commissioner.

Noirin O’Sullivan has been under pressure after a PAC report criticised her delay in telling the State auditors about financial irregularities at Templemore.

During a speech at the MacGill Summer School in Donegal, Kathleen O’Toole declined to speak about the Commissioner’s future.