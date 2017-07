A heroic student who rescued an elderly woman from a sinking car in Donegal says he had to dive beneath the water four times.

21-year-old Andrew Johnston saved Loreta McKinly by dragging her out of the vehicle unconscious.

She was driving with her husband when their car left the road near Lifford on Saturday.

Mr McKinly managed to escape, onto the roof of the car, but his wife was trapped inside when Andrew arrived on the scene.

Earlier today, Andrew outlined what happened to Greg Hughes…………..