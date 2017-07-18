Police reissue appeal following death of young child in Derry last week

Police are reissuing an appeal for information following the death of young Donnacadh McGuire in the Bogside of Derry on Tuesday 11th July.

Donnacadh was found significantly injured in the road in in Tyrconnell Street at around 10.30am.

He was taken to hospital but sadly passed away from his injuries.

Inspector Marty Mullan is appealing to anyone that was on Tyrconnell Street on Tuesday 11th July, between 10am and 10.30am, to please get in touch with officers at Strand Road police station, or the Collision Investigation Unit, by calling 101.