Plans progress for a text alert scheme in Ballybofey and Stranorlar

The process of setting up a Text Alert scheme in the Ballybofey and Stranorlar area is underway following a meeting last night attended by gardai, Muinter na Tire and local community groups.

Cllr Patrick Mc Gowan says it was decided to begin the process immediately, and a door to door campaign to promote the scheme is getting underway immediately, with a view towards a launch in the autumn.

Cllr Mc Gowan says the speed at which the process is moving is an indication of the amount of interest there is in the area……………