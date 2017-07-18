Perpetrator the only person to blame for rape – Rape Crisis Centre

The HSE has released figures showing a slight increase in people attending sexual assault centres across the country with alcohol found to be a factor in many cases.

The unit in Letterkenny had 46 referrals last year, 44 of them women, and according to the HSE, nearly 59% of those had consumed at least six units of alcohol in the 12 hours before referral.

Noleen Blackwell, CEO of the Dublin Rape Crisis Centre, is stressing that this should in no way detract from the fact that in cases of rape and sexual assault, the only person to blame is the perpetrator.

Earlier today, she spoke to Greg Hughes……..