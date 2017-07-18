Mc Sharry says it’s time for the Garda Commissioner to go

A member of the Public Accounts Committee says its time for Garda Commissioner Noirin O’Sullivan to go.

A report to be launched today will declare that she failed in her duty to raise concern about financial irregularities at the training college in Templemore.

It also accuses Gardaí of internal dysfunction – and an attempt to stop outsiders from discovering the extent of the problems.

Sligo, Leitrim and South Donegal TD Marc Mac Sharry says the rank and file have been let down by senior management within the force………….