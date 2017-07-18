logo



Mc Cartney concerned at Northland Road roadworks plan

18 Jul 2017
by News Highland

A Foyle MLA has written to Transport NI regarding the closure of the Northland Road from the junction of Great James street to the William Street roundabout for roadworks.

Raymond McCartney says the works are due to commence within the next few weeks on what is one of the main thoroughfares in the city.

He says any closure has the potential to cause major disruption to Derry’s traffic flow, and given that these works will take four weeks, comprehensive traffic management measures will be needed.

He says residents must also be fully briefed, with measures put in place to ensure adequate parking.

