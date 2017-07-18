County Development Plan consultation period extended

The public consultation period for the Donegal County Development Plan has been extended until September 1st, with individuals and groups being invited to make submissions.

Donegal County Council is encouraging more members of the public to make submissions to the plan, which will set out a policy framework to guide the way in which Co Donegal will be developed into the future.

Speaking to Greg Hughes on the 10 to 1 Show, Senior Planner Eunan Quinn says the council wants to hear from all sections of the community…………..

Submissions or observations can be by e-mail to donegalcdp@donegalcoco.ie.

Submissions can also be made by post to the Central Planning Unit, Donegal County Council, County House, Lifford.