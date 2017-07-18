logo



Average asking price for Donegal houses is €142,

18 Jul 2017
by News Highland

Ireland has almost 4 thousand “property millionaires” who own homes worth in excess of one million euro.

A Wealth Report from the property website Daft.ie says an average of 12 homes worth more than a million are being sold every week in Ireland.

It says Sandycove in south Dublin is the priciest area in the country – where you could pay an average of almost 800 thousand euro.

With average asking prices of just over €142,000, Donegal came in 49th of 54 areas surveyed.

Trinity College economist Ronan Lyons, who wrote the report, says as well as high Dublin prices, there’s a contrast between Leinster and the rest of the country…………..

Average asking price for Donegal houses is €142,

Ireland has almost 4 thousand "property millionaires" who own homes worth in excess of one million euro. A Wealth Report from the property website Daft.ie says an average of 12 homes worth more than a million are being sold every week in Ireland.
