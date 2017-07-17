Technological Universities could be a reality by September 2018 – Bruton

The Education Minister hopes to see the first students enter proposed Technological Universities by September 2018.

Richard Bruton says he’s aiming to have legislation on the issue passed by the end of the year.

The bill would see a number of third level instiutions across the country merge to form Technological Universities. One of the proposals would see Letterkenny Insititute of Technology link with Sligo IT and Galway Mayo IT.

Minister Bruton says the IT’s in Waterford and Carlow have resolved a number of issues, and that means the legislation can move one step closer………….