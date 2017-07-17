logo



Meeting with Minister Ross on new Road Traffic Bill ‘progressive’ – A-CEART

17 Jul 2017
by News Highland

A number of Donegal campaigners met with Minister Shane Ross today in Dublin to discuss the new Road Traffic Bill.

Moyagh Murdoch, Chief Executive of the RSA, along with Minister Ross met with 20 campaigners to discuss the new bill which would see stricter penalties imposed.

Among the campaigners in attendance today was Mary Clinton, Founder of A-CEART who says it was a very interesting and progressive meeting.

She says campaigners were given a voice as to what was the best way to progress the bill to the next stage:

More News

Meeting with Minister Ross on new Road Traffic Bill ‘progressive’ – A-CEART

0
A number of Donegal campaigners met with Minister Shane Ross today in Dublin to discuss the new Road Traffic Bill. Moyagh Murdoch, Chief Executive of the RSA, along with Minister R[...]
17 Jul 2017

Calls for CCTV cameras to be installed in Carrick to target dumping issues

0
The Leas Cheann Comhairle has called for CCTV cameras to be erected in the Carrick area after rubbish was discovered strewn across an area at Line Road. Deputy Pat the Cope Gallagh[...]
17 Jul 2017

Fears an increase in waste charges could lead to a rise of illegal dumping across the border

0
Concern has been raised in the North over cross-border dumping. A former council worker discovered numerous bags of rubbish dumped at a site in Artigarvan which he believes belongs[...]
17 Jul 2017

Condemnation in Strabane after discovery of pipe bomb type device

0
There’s condemnation in Strabane today after a pipe bomb type device was discovered under a car in the Drumrallagh Estate area of the town yesterday. Local Councillor Karina [...]
17 Jul 2017

Swan park improvement programme underway in Buncrana

0
A major refurbishment and improvement programme got underway today at Swan Park in Buncrana, with thr programme being coordinated by Donegal County Council and the Buncrana Tidy To[...]
17 Jul 2017

Technological Universities could be a reality by September 2018 – Bruton

0
  The Education Minister hopes to see the first students enter proposed Technological Universities by September 2018. Richard Bruton says he’s aiming to have legislation[...]
17 Jul 2017

Now On-Air

Open Streaming Player (Pop-out)


Archives

Contact Us

Highland Radio
Pine Hill
Letterkenny
Co. Donegal
Ireland

Email: enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344


Copyright © Highland Radio - All rights reserved
Share with your friends










Submit
Share with your friends










Submit
Share with your friends










Submit
Share with your friends










Submit
Share with your friends










Submit
Share with your friends










Submit
Share with your friends










Submit
Share with your friends










Submit